BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,380 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.