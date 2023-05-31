State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

