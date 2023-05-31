Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

