Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,013 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

