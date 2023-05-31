Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

