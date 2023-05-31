Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,613 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 1,315.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 509,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $55,977,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $185.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

