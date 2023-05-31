Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.07% of ANSYS worth $225,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $329.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

