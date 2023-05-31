HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,628,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $248,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

