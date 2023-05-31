Creative Planning Buys 20,769 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LW opened at $109.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $115.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.