Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Down 0.4 %

GGG opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

