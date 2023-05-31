Creative Planning Has $4.98 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AON were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $312.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

