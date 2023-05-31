CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after acquiring an additional 410,075 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after acquiring an additional 353,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

