Creative Planning Buys 3,982 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after buying an additional 447,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Airlines by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after buying an additional 221,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

