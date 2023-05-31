The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 984,789 shares of company stock worth $59,749,440 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

