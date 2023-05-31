American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.