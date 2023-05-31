American International Group Inc. Sells 256 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $780.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

