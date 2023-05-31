Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 132,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

