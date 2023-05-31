Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

