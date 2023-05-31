First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 71.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $15,018,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

