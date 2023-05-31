ING Groep NV Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after buying an additional 266,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $198.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.53. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several analysts have commented on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

