ING Groep NV Buys New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.