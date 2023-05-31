ING Groep NV Purchases 13,767 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average is $179.24. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

