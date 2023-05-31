ING Groep NV Buys 1,758 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DTE opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

