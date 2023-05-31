11,679 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $257.80 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

