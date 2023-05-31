ING Groep NV Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Republic Bank by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 34.5 %

Shares of FRC opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.