ING Groep NV Buys 21,954 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

