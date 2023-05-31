ING Groep NV Buys New Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 139,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,936,000 after purchasing an additional 857,732 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.