ING Groep NV Invests $3.50 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $412.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

