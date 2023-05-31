ING Groep NV Invests $3.30 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

