ING Groep NV Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PDD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in PDD by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in PDD by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. HSBC reduced their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of PDD opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD



PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.



