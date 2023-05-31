West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

NYSE WST opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

