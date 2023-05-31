ING Groep NV Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,478 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

