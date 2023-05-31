ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.