ING Groep NV Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,876 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $495.07 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

