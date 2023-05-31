eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 55,383 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.