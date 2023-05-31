Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.