Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 72,763 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $49,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,192,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,198 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Raymond James reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

