13,397 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $168.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.56. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,577,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,112 shares of company stock valued at $48,150,600 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

