ING Groep NV Boosts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,225,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,233,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

