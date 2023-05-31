ING Groep NV Acquires 104,702 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,702 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

