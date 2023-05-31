Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.