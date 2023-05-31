Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

