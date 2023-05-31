Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.51 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,651 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

IPG stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

