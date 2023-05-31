Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.73 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.34.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,342,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,270 shares of company stock worth $63,151,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

