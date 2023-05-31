Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 36,264 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,264 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,543,000 after buying an additional 486,009 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

