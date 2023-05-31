Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 27,135 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

