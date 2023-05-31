Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 42,915 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,694 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 42,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

