Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 0.6 %

Ventas stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ventas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.