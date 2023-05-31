Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.55. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

