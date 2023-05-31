ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ADSE. Roth Mkm cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

